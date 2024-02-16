GDP growth slows in first quarter of FY2023-24

Another BBS report said the final GDP growth in the 2022-23 financial year was 5.78 per cent. However, the country's provisional GDP growth rate in the last financial year was 6.03 per cent. The growth in the 2021-22 financial year was 7.1 per cent, which was 6.94 per cent in the preceding financial year.

The BBS has released quarterly GDP figures as per the conditions the International Monetary Fund (IMF) set for its $4.7 billion loan. Besides, the labour force survey should also be done quarterly. BBS has already started publishing quarterly labour force survey reports.

The BBS, in its quarterly report on GDP, said that it has taken steps to release quarterly gross domestic product (QGDP) estimates in line with the government’s decision taken in November 2020 and the IMF advice afterwards. Like other countries of the world they are estimating QGDP following the production method.