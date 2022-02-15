BIDA chief urges business community to brand Bangladesh

In his speech, Md Sirazul Islam said that policy reforms, policy simplification, need based policy formation, reduce outdated polices, overseas investment policy are necessary for conducive business and investment environment.
He thanked the BMCCI leaders for their appreciable roles in promoting bilateral trade relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.
“We need to encourage diversification of products in line with finding other potential export items,” he added.
He suggested framing out a sector-specific policy demand.
Syed Almas Kabir proposed to undertake initiative to encourage more investment from Malaysia to Bangladesh through Branding Bangladesh as well as Trade and Investment Summit on regular basis; make space for BMCCI to contribute in government policymaking process and development of bi-lateral relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.
“There was an interactive discussion about investment opportunities in abroad. Referring to the recent circular of Bangladesh Bank on overseas investment policy,” he added.
He said that it is highly required to reform the policy in order to make it business friendly.
President informed that BMCCI is planning to organize its flagship program the “Showcase Bangladesh” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia during September 2022 with the support of MATRADE and MASSA in collaboration with the high commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia.
Among others, BMCCI secretary general Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, joint secretary general Rubaiyat Ahsan, directors Jamilur Rahman, Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, AFM Asif, Md Mamunur Rahman, Syed A Habib, Shah Jamal Raj from Robi, executive secretary Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury and senior coordination officer Himika Hossain were also present during the meeting.