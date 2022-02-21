Big entrepreneurs turn towards BSCIC

One of the country's big business conglomerates, Pran-RFL Group, has applied for a 10 bigha plot of land in BSCIC (Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation) of Rajshahi five months ago.

This leading business group wants to set up a mango processing factory in the district famous for high quality mangoes.

BSIC has not accepted the application as the tender for allotment of plots has not been called as yet. However, Pran-RFL Group is eager to get a plot there.

Officials at the business group said they have no mango processing factory in Rajshahi district. They have planned to build a factory in Rajshahi BSIC so that mangoes can be brought to the factory expeditiously from the garden for processing.