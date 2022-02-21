Big entrepreneurs turn towards BSCIC

This group will produce mango bars, snacks and bakery items alongside processing mangoes in the factory. They plan to process vegetables too.
Pran-RFL Group, however, has not finalised its investment in Rajshahi. They want to establish a factory employing around 3,000 people.
The group's managing director Ilias Mridha said, "We have sought a plot of 10 bighas. If we are allotted the plot we will establish the factory soon and go for production."
He also said the amount of investment would be fixed in accordance with the size of plot and facilities.
The work of constructing Rajshahi BSIC industrial park-2 on 50 acres of land is in the final stages. The development of Sirajganj BSIC is also at the final stage. Several top business groups and entrepreneurs are eager to get plots in these two BSIC industrial parks.
Local business firm Nabil Group also wants a plot in Rajshahi BSIC. The main business of this group is brown flour, white flour, semolina (suji) and agro product processing. Besides, they have transport business. This group wants to set up factories to process agro products in Rajshahi BSIC. This conglomerate, one of the largest business groups in the country's northern region, has an annual turnover of Tk 15 billion.
BSIC's Sirajganj industrial park is being constructed on 400 acres of land on the bank of the river Jamuna about seven kilometers away from Bangabandhu Bridge to the west. The construction work of this industrial park in Sirajganj sadar upazila is about to finish.
BSIC officials said alongside the local entrepreneurs, foreign investors are interested in this industrial park as it is close to the connecting highway on both sides of Jamuna River by means of the Bangabandhu Bridge.
Kazi Farms Group is one of the largest conglomerates in the agro processing sector. This group produces chicks, eggs and meat. They have applied for a plot of 10 acres in Sirajganj BSIC park. They want to make poultry feed there. This farm owns Kazi Foods Limited, Kazi Farms Limited and Kazi Media Limited (Dipto TV).
MA Matin Cotton Mills in Sirajganj is an established one. This company has applied for a plot of 20 acres in Sirajganj park to establish their second unit. They want to establish a spinning mill. Matin Cotton Mill has a factory of 200,000 sq ft in the main BSIC of Sirajganj.
Bogura's One Pharma also wants to establish factories in Sirajganj park. They have applied for a land of 10 acres a few months ago. Mandal Group in Sirajganj also applied for plot. This group deals in garments.
A group of Chinese investors wanted to take half of Sirajganj industrial park last year. At that time they visited, but that did not materialise.
Sirajganj industrial park project director Abdul Khaleq said the demand for plots in BSIC park in Sirajganj is increasing. Entrepreneurs' interest to investment in Sirajganj Industrial Park has increased due to its location. Meanwhile, several business conglomerates have applied for plots.
He said the interest of entrepreneurs will increase further if gas supply is possible.
In April 2011, the prime minister made a commitment to establish Sirajganj Industrial Park and turn Sirajganj into an economic zone. That commitment is going to be implemented after 11 years. A total of Tk 7.19 billion is being spent for this. The work of the project is scheduled to be ended in June next.
