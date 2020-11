Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to start direct flights from Sylhet to Cox’s Bazar from 12 November, reports news agency UNB.

The flight will leave Sylhet for Cox’s Bazar at 11:45am every Tuesday and at 11:50am on Thursday, said a press release.

Besides, the return flights from Cox’s Bazar to Sylhet route will depart twice a week on Sunday at 12:05pm and on Tuesday at 1:45pm.

Passengers can enjoy a 15 per cent discount by using promo code INPRO15, said the release.