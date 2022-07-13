Tourists flock to Kuakata after Padma Bridge opening

Tourism sector in the southern part of Bangladesh is already benefitting from the Padma Bridge, with people flocking to the Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali district in great numbers during the ongoing Eid vacation.

The number of tourists was the highest on Tuesday. The businesses related with the tourism sector in the area are also booming.

Local businessmen have said that all street food vendors, hotels, motels, restaurants in the area are doing brisk business. The footfall of tourists in this Eid vacation far surpassed the previous record and tourists are still coming to spend their vacation in Kuakata.