Japan inclined to make more investment in Bangladesh: Kiminori

Mentioning the long-standing friendly relationship between Japan and Bangladesh, Kiminori said that such trend would continue in the future too.

He also referred to the various developments made during and after the recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan, said a finance ministry press release.

Recalling the historic friendly relations between the two countries, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that Japan is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh while the country is making important contributions to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.