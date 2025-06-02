Advisory council approves FY2025-26 national budget

The council of advisers at a special meeting on Monday approved the revised national budget for 2024-25, the proposed national budget for the fiscal 2025-26 and the Finance Bill 2025-26.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting held at the cabinet room of the chief adviser's office at Tejgaon, chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and other advisers attended the meeting.