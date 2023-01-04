Bangladesh to get Adani’s electricity in March: Nasrul

Nasrul said that Adani group constructed a dedicated transmission line to supply electricity from India to Bangladesh, adding, “It will be possible to import electricity from mid-March and by June we will get 1,450 MW electricity.”

“We need more electricity to meet the next summer’s demand, as 1000 MW diesel-based power plant would be phased out. We are also looking for alternative sources of fuel and working for uninterrupted power supply at affordable prices,” he said.

The state minister said that Bangladesh government has been working with neighbouring countries to ensure power and energy security in this region.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between Bangladesh Power Development Board and Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited to import 1496 MW (Net) from Coal Fired Power Generation Facility at Godda District, Jharkhand, India on 5 November, 2017.