Bangladesh to get Adani’s electricity in March: Nasrul

Nasrul said that Adani group constructed a dedicated transmission line to supply electricity from India to Bangladesh, adding, “It will be possible to import electricity from mid-March and by June we will get 1,450 MW electricity.”
“We need more electricity to meet the next summer’s demand, as 1000 MW diesel-based power plant would be phased out. We are also looking for alternative sources of fuel and working for uninterrupted power supply at affordable prices,” he said.
The state minister said that Bangladesh government has been working with neighbouring countries to ensure power and energy security in this region.
The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between Bangladesh Power Development Board and Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited to import 1496 MW (Net) from Coal Fired Power Generation Facility at Godda District, Jharkhand, India on 5 November, 2017.
According to Implementation Agreement (IA) the Interconnection and Transmission Facilities should be ready no later than six months prior to the Required COD.
The dedicated transmission lines were constructed. The PGCB constructed two substations and other transmission works at Chapainawabganj and Bogura in Bangladesh.
Power division secretary Md. Habibur Rahman and BPDB chairman Md. Mahbubur Rahman and managing director and chief executive officer of Adani Power Anil Sardana were present during the inspection.
Giving update of the power plant, Anil Sardana said that Adani has been constructing the 1600 MW coal fired power plant having two units with ultra-super critical technology method.
“Due to the Indian government policy not to export electricity generated by using local coal, we are bringing coal from Australia, South Africa and Indonesia for the plant. Right now coal price is going up that’s why power tariff is depended on coal price. In future if coal price decreases, the power tariff will be downed,” he said.
Replying to a question, Anil Sardana said the Adani group is yet to receive money from Bangladesh government without supplying electricity.