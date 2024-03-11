Sugar, chickpeas, lemon, lentils, date prices to increase iftar costs

Demand for sugar, dates, soybean oil, chickpeas and various types of lentils used in preparing iftar items increased during Ramadan, but prices of most goods are high this year with prices of sugar and edible oil rising over the past year.

The prices of dates, chickpeas and lentils also increased ahead of Ramadan while the price of onions, eggplants, cucumbers and lemons are also high and exotic fruits have already been out of reach. As a result, people will struggle to arrange itfar items this year.