Bangladesh imports garments worth Tk 5b a year, mainly from 3 countries

Although importing clothes is a year-round practice, it sees a boom before the Eid-ul-Fitr. Among the imports, women's traditional wear like lehengas, salwar kameez, sarees, odnas, and blouses are prominent, while T-shirts, shirts, Panjabis, jackets, and jeans dominate the men's department. Besides, there are some imported clothes for children.

Multiple traders associated with the imports said both branded and non-branded entities import foreign garments, while some export-oriented garment factories import clothes as samples.

Garments worth Tk 5 billion entered the country through proper taxations at legal channels, but there are some unregistered entry routes for the garment products, including the smuggling racket called the Luggage Party. Therefore, the actual imports of garment products will be much higher.