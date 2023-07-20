BGMEA holds apparel summit in Australia to boost RMG export

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) organised an apparel summit in Melbourne, Australia aimed at increasing the export of readymade garments to the country’s market.

This is the first apparel summit by the BGMEA outside the country.

A total of 130 participants from diverse range of stakeholders, including buyers, retailers, suppliers, consumers, development partners, and supportive Australian government policymakers came together at the summit, who was organised in collaboration with the HSBC Bank and the High Commission of Bangladesh to Australia.