LPG price rises by Tk 23 per 12-kg cylinder

The authorities have raised the price of 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Tk 23 to Tk 1,404.
Nurul Amin, chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), announced the new price at a press briefing at his office on Sunday, saying it will take effect from 6:00 pm on the day.
Earlier, the BERC had increased the price of 12-kg LPG cylinders by Tk 18 to Tk 1,381 for the month of November.
The energy sector regulator adjusts the price of LPG, generally used in kitchens, on a monthly basis, but the price chart is not maintained strictly across the country.
The price hike came despite no price change in the global market. BERC chief Nurul Amin cited the depreciation of local currency against the greenback for the price hike.