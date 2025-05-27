BRAC Bank MD Selim RF Hussain resigns
BRAC Bank PLC Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Selim RF Hussain resigned today, Tuesday.
He submitted his resignation letter to the bank’s board of directors today, and the board has accepted it. The resignation is now pending the approval of Bangladesh Bank.
Selim RF Hussain became MD and CEO of BRAC Bank in November 2015. After several extensions of his tenure, he was expected to leave in March 2026.
Selim R F Hussain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that he has voluntarily resigned today. Replying to a query on why he resigned or whether his term had ended, he said the reason for his resignation is entirely personal and he still had around nine months remaining in his term.
When asked whether he would be joining another bank, Selim RF Hussain said, “Not for now. I will take some time off.”
In a group email sent to the bank’s employees, Selim RF Hussain said today, Tuesday is his last working day at the bank.
It is learned that BRAC Bank’s board of directors has appointed Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, additional MD and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking Division, as the acting MD.
Selim RF Hussain is also the current chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) for the 2024–25 term. It is expected that a change will happen in that position as well.