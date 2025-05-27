BRAC Bank MD Selim RF Hussain resigns

Selim RF Hussain became MD and CEO of BRAC Bank in November 2015. After several extensions of his tenure, he was expected to leave in March 2026.

Selim R F Hussain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that he has voluntarily resigned today. Replying to a query on why he resigned or whether his term had ended, he said the reason for his resignation is entirely personal and he still had around nine months remaining in his term.