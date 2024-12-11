No export-import trade at Teknaf land port for 10 months

The Teknaf land port has been closed for exports from Bangladesh to Myanmar for the past 10 months, causing significant hardships for local traders and reducing revenue collection at the port.

According to the local customs authority, the land port generated Tk 641 million in revenue during the first five months of the current fiscal year (July-November), which marks a significant drop from Tk 2.51 billion collected during the same period in the previous 2023-24 fiscal year.

Customs officials and import-export traders blamed the ongoing conflict between junta forces and rebel group Arakan Army (AA) in Myanmar for the disruption in export-import trade.