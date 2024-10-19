BCIC incurs losses for 24 yrs in 28 yrs of operation

Urea fertilizer is crucial for food production in Bangladesh, and the BCIC is responsible for a significant share of the domestic supply.

According to the industries ministry reports for the previous four fiscal years, there has been a steady decline in urea production by the BCIC. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the corporation produced 1.03 million metric tons of urea, meeting around 41 per cent of domestic demand. The production fell to just 672,000 metric tons in the fiscal year 2023-24, covering only 25 per cent of domestic demand.

As urea production declines, so do stock levels. Bangladesh had 860,000 metric tons of urea in stock in 2020-21, but it fell to 501,000 metric tons in 2023-24.

According to BCIC officials, some urea manufacturing plants have been closed in the current fiscal year too. With the Boro season approaching, lack of production in the factories may eventually put the food production process at risk.

It requires increased imports to offset the shortfall in production. Officials said there are two types of contracts to import fertilizer – guaranteed and optional. If domestic production falls short due to any issues, optional imports will be brought in to meet demand.

Apart from this, the industries ministry approved the procurement of 150,000 metric tons of urea through tenders to deal with potential shortages.