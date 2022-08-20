DBID to prevent e-commerce fraud

The government has launched a digital business identification (DBID) scheme to prevent different sorts of irregularities and fraudulences in the e-commerce business. All entrepreneurs will require the DBID to run business online in the country. It will also be applicable for those who operate their business using Facebook.

The scheme is expected to help the cheated consumers get recompense and ensure transparency in the business.

The authorities have launched a dedicated website on 13 August, to ease up the registration process and avail DBID certificates.

The process of e-commerce business registration was formally inaugurated on 6 February, but there were some complications in the process due to lack of a website.