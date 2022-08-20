DBID to prevent e-commerce fraud

However, the issues were cleared up on 13 August when the registration process began through a new software. The e-commerce traders can get registered for free by visiting the website - www.dbid.gov.bd. The cabinet division and aspire to innovate (a2i) project of the ICT division supervised the DBID software.
Abdul Muttalib Hossain, national consultant of a2i, told Prothom Alo that both the application and approval processes have been kept as simple as possible. It will now be easier to bring digital businesses under a framework.
Bangladesh witnessed a significant expansion of online business over the past few years. But some e-commerce companies, including Evaly and eOrange, have recently been accused of cheating customers and merchants. Besides, complaints against e-commerce companies are piling up at the directorate of national consumer rights protection.
Earlier, there was no specific policy or registration system for e-commerce business. The commerce ministry formulated a guideline called 'National Digital Commerce Policy-2020' in July last year. In the light of the digital commerce policy, the government approved the 'Digital Business Identification Registration Guidelines' on 29 June this year.
Industry insiders said due to lack of registration, the e-commerce traders were being deprived of government financial facilities despite their significant contribution to the economy. At the same time, lack of a supervising mechanism puts the consumers under the risk of being deceived. The DBID, against such a backdrop, has been put in place to keep the e-commerce frauds in check.
Shomi Kaiser, president of e-commerce association of Bangladesh (ECAB), said the ECAB proposed for the DBID system. It will help new entrepreneurs get trade licenses while the existing ones can connect with banks through DBID. At the same time, the consumers will get security in shopping.
Mofakhkharul Islam, managing director of Mysoftheaven (BD) Ltd, said the digital identification will reduce consumer harassment and the traders will be under a legal framework.
The office of the registrar of joint stock companies and firms ((RJSC) will issue the DBID certificates upon application from the traders. The applicants have to upload their picture, signature, national identity card, contact number, and present-permanent addresses on the website while submitting the application.
Scrutinising the submitted information, the RJSC will issue DBID certificates within the next 60 days.
RJSC registrar (additional secretary) Sheikh Shoaibul Alam told Prothom Alo that this programme will start a new chapter in e-commerce business and benefit the traders as well as protect the rights of the consumers.