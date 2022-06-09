Cash incentive on remittance to remain unchanged at 2.5pc

Keeping the rate of incentive on sending remittance unchanged at 2.5 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-23, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has hoped that a satisfactory growth of remittance will be back on track soon, reports UNB.

In his budget speech on Thursday, he mentioned that in FY2020-2021 the growth of remittance stood at 36.10 per cent.

However, since the very beginning of FY2021-2022, the income from remittances slightly decreased.