Remittance drops by 21.56pc in August

According to the BB, in July the expatriates sent $1.97 billion which came down to $1.6 billion in August, a slump of 19 per cent or $370 million month on month.

This trend of dropping in remittance is being recorded at a time when the country is going through a dollar crunch.

Remittance is one of two main sources of dollars in Bangladesh, with another being export income.

Though the government is taking various steps to enhance remittance to get over the dollar crisis, not much success has been shown until now.