Discomfort among businesspersons, uncertainty over investments

Volume of investment did not increase as much as expected during the successive tenures of the ousted Awami League government from 2009 to 2024. Employment generation was also lower than required.

However, a sense of growing unease among businesspersons and uncertainty over investments have become a new crisis now.

Usually, investments drop during political instability. The national election years witness such a downtrend.

A one-sided national election was held on 7 January and the country also witnessed political instability during the movement of Students Against Discrimination and the mass uprising in July-August.

A little over 100 days of the interim government have passed since the ouster of the AL government. In that time labour unrest has become a regular phenomena in Dhaka and elsewhere, disrupting production. Neither the law and order situation has returned to normal, nor the political instability has dissipated.

Businesspersons said investments see low figures in such an uncertain situation. Less investment means less employment and more unemployment.

Economic downtrends also result in a drop in people’s income growth, thus, mounting miseries amid an inflation that topped 10 per cent.

Businesspersons and economists emphasised keeping trade and commerce functioning, but they said there was a lack of necessary talks between the interim government and the business community, as well as the initiatives to resolve the problems.

In the meantime, the government appointed tycoon Sk Bashir Uddin as the adviser to the commerce ministry, now the businesspersons expect communion between the government and their communities would increase.