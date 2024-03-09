Trade with Myanmar through Teknaf port halted

Exports and imports with Myanmar through Teknaf land port in Cox’s Bazar came to a halt as road and waterways communication remains snapped between Sittwe (erstwhile Akyab), capital of the Myanmar state of Rakhine, and Mongu township via Buchidong-Rachidong area following the intermittent firing and shelling near Mongu town over the past eight days. No cargo ship carrying goods from Sittwe also arrived in Teknf port since 3 March either.

Myanmar armed insurgent group Arakan Army have engaged in clashes with the Myanmar government forces over taking control and retrieving the border outposts in the Rakhine states over the past month. Recently, the insurgent group took control of various police outposts and areas near Sittwe, as well as closed the main roadway and waterway between Sittwe (erstwhile Akyab), capital of the Myanmar state of Rakhine, and Mongu township via Buchidong-Rachidong area.