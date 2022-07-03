Chattogram Bond Commissionerate fetches Tk 9.79b revenue in FY22

He further said that the revenue collection at Chattogram Commissionerate was Tk 178 crore (1.78 billion) higher in the last fiscal year (FY22) compared to the previous fiscal year (FY21) with a healthy growth of 22.22 per cent.
Mahbubur informed that it was possible to exceed the revenue collection target from this Commissionerate since there was regular bonded warehouse inspection and surveillance.
He also said Tk 209 crore (2.09 billion) revenues came through resistance activities in the last fiscal year which is also 21.34 per cent of the overall revenue collection.
Besides, tax evasion of Tk 3,164 crore (31.64 billion) was unearthed initially through audit for which show cause notices have been served against the concerned.
The Commissioner also informed that between 1 July, 2021 and 30 June, 2022, cases were filed against some 91 enterprises worth about Tk 220.65 crore (over 2.2 billion) . Out of that amount, Tk 209.26 crore (2.09 billion) was realised. Apart from this, tax evasion of Tk 3,148 crore (31.48 billion) was also unearthed during that period against some 50 firms.