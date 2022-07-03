Chattogram Bond Commissionerate fetches Tk 9.79b revenue in FY22

The Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram fetched a Tk 9.79 billion (979 crore) revenue in the last fiscal year (FY22), which was Tk 280 million (28 crore) higher than the strategic export target of Tk 9.51 billion (951 crore) for the last fiscal, reports news agency BSS.

Talking to the news agency, AKM Mahbubur Rahman, commissioner of the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram said that the revenue collection from this Commissionerate was Tk 801 crore (8.01 billion) in the FY21 against the target of Tk 650 crore (6.5 billion).