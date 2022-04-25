Chattogram Port Day being marked

“Around 92 per cent export and import activities with foreign countries are carried out through this port,” he said, adding that the initiatives to construct Patenga Container Terminal and Bay-Terminal to increase the capacity of the port are time befitting.
The head of the state said business activities across the world faced stalemate due to Covid-19 that also affected the operations of ports globally but the operations of Chattogram Port were never stopped.
He said the government is implementing different programmes for flourishing of trade and commerce to make Bangladesh as a developed nation by 2041. To achieve these targets, the role of Chattogram Port is very important, the President added.
“I hope that all Chattogram Port will continue to play role for the country’s socio-economic development in future,” said Abdul Hamid.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said as the prime port of Bangladesh, the Chattogram Port is playing role in the economic development of the country.
The Awami League government is implementing different programmes to develop the port as a world-class one, she said, adding that the Container Terminal Management System (CTMS), an automatic container handling system, and modern VTMIS (Vessel Traffic Management Information System) have been introduced in the port to monitor the ships.
“The overall activities of the port have been digitised,” she said, adding that as a result, the port authorities had been able to keep the premier port on operation round the clock during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The capacity of the port will increase multiple time for taking different initiatives, including construction of Patenga Container Terminal and Matarbari Deep sea Port, the Prime Minister continued.
She said the present government has been working to make Bangladesh as a prosperous country by implementing Vision 2041.
“I hope that all concerned will continue to work sincerely for the overall development of Chattogram Port. I hope this port will play a vital role in making the country a ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she added.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wished all success of the programmes taken by the port authorities marking the day.