Chattogram Port Day being marked

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday greeted labourers, officials, users and others involved in the operation of Chattogram Port marking the 135th founding anniversary of the premier port of the country, reports BSS.

Chattogram Port, the gateway of the country’s overseas trade, is playing a vital role in the nation’s economic development, they said in separate messages on the eve of the ‘Chattogram Port Day’ being observed Monday.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the Chattogram Port began its journey formally in 1887 and it became the central point of Bangladesh’s economy.