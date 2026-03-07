15 vessels that left Strait of Hormuz before conflict reach Chittagong Port

Fifteen vessels that crossed the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman before the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran have started arriving at Chittagong Port. These vessels had already crossed the strait and set sail for Bangladesh before any announcement of its closure.

Among the vessels that have reached the port or are on the way to Chattogram, four are carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG), two are carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and nine are carrying clinker, a raw material for the cement industry. Altogether, the 15 vessels are carrying about 750,000 tonnes of cargo. Of them, 12 vessels have already reached the port, while the remaining three are expected to arrive this week.