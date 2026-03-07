15 vessels that left Strait of Hormuz before conflict reach Chittagong Port
Fifteen vessels that crossed the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman before the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran have started arriving at Chittagong Port. These vessels had already crossed the strait and set sail for Bangladesh before any announcement of its closure.
Among the vessels that have reached the port or are on the way to Chattogram, four are carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG), two are carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and nine are carrying clinker, a raw material for the cement industry. Altogether, the 15 vessels are carrying about 750,000 tonnes of cargo. Of them, 12 vessels have already reached the port, while the remaining three are expected to arrive this week.
On 28 February, the situation around the Strait of Hormuz became tense following a joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory response. As a result, nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and LNG supply has come under risk.
Bangladesh imports and exports goods with seven countries using the Strait of Hormuz: Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Due to the war situation, transportation through the Gulf of Oman from the neighbouring country Oman has also come under risk. Ships travel from the Persian Gulf through the strait, then through the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal to reach Bangladesh.
According to Chattogram port data, two vessels named Al Zour and Al Jassasiya carrying 126,000 tonnes of LNG from Qatar have already arrived at Chattogram port. In addition, a vessel named Sevan carrying LPG is scheduled to arrive tomorrow, Sunday. Two more vessels—Al Galayel on Wednesday and Lusail on Monday—are expected to reach the port waters. Altogether, these four vessels are carrying about 247,000 tonnes of LNG. The ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz two to seven days before the conflict began after departing from Ras Laffan port in Qatar.
Md Nurul Alam, senior deputy general manager of Uni Global Business Limited, the local representative of the LNG vessels, told Prothom Alo today, Saturday, that the arrival of the four ships at Chittagong Port is almost certain. However, another LNG carrier named Liberal is still inside the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel has already loaded LNG and is waiting to cross the strait. There is uncertainty regarding the next consignments.
To avoid supply shortages amid the war situation, the government has also purchased LNG from the open market at higher prices through two vessels, which have not yet reached the port.
Another vessel Sevan carrying LPG is scheduled to arrive at Chittagong Port on Sunday. The vessel is carrying 22,172 tonnes of LPG from Sohar port in Oman. Earlier, another tanker GYMM carrying 19,316 tonnes of LPG from the Sohar port reached the Chattogram port before the war began. The two ships together are carrying about 35,000 tonnes of LPG for Meghna Fresh LPG, a subsidiary of Meghna Group of Industries.
In addition, vessel Bay Yasu carrying 5,000 tonnes of monoethylene glycol (MEG) from Shuaiba port in Kuwait reached the port last Thursday.
Several other vessels carrying clinker, gypsum, limestone and stone—raw materials for the cement industry—have also arrived at Chittagong Port. These ships are carrying about 515,000 tonnes of raw materials imported from the Gulf region.
Sources concerned said that in the 2024–25 fiscal year, Bangladesh imported goods worth nearly USD 6 billion from these countries through the Strait of Hormuz, a large portion of which were energy products. However, if the situation around the strait does not return to normal, uncertainty may arise regarding the arrival of new vessels.