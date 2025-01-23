Price of fine rice tops Tk 80 a kg, coarse rice Tk 55 a kg

The middle-class people are accustomed to eating fine rice, mostly miniket and nazirshail varieties, but these two rice varieties are being sold at Tk 80-90 a kg in the capital’s Karwan Bazar.

Prices of fine rice rose by Tk 5-8 a kg over the past month. According to the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of fine rice was at a lowest of Tk 45 and a maximum of Tk 70 a kg on 1 January 2022, which is at a lowest of Tk 70 a kg and a maximum of Tk 84 a kg now.

The price of miniket rice of popular brands Rashid, Diamond, Sagor and Mojammel were over Tk 80 a kg while packet rice was sold for about Tk 90. As a result, middle-income bracket people mostly choose rice for Tk 80 a kg.

The price of coarse rice also increased to Tk 54-58 a kg recently from Tk 30-35 a kg on 1 January 2020, according to the TCB. Coarse rice was sold for over Tk 55 a kg in Shewrapara, Mohammadpur Krishi Market, and Town Hall Market in the capital. Good-quality coarse rice was sold for Tk 58-60 a kg while medium-quality coarse rice for Tk 60-66 a kg.