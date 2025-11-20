Wages for 13 sectors will need to be raised next year

From now on, the minimum wages of workers in various sectors will be revised every three years instead of every five years. As a result, the wage-restructuring process for 13 sectors—including readymade garments, tea gardens, and privately owned jute mills—must be completed by next year. These sectors have already completed three years since their latest wage structures took effect, or they will complete three years within the coming year.

Labour leaders say that workers have long demanded wage increases every three years to improve their standard of living. This demand has now been included in the ordinance amending the labour law. They believe that in this period of high inflation, workers in various sectors will get at least some relief. On the other hand, leaders of employers’ associations say that wage revisions—particularly in the garment sector—often lead to labour unrest. A clearly defined process would help prevent such unwanted incidents.