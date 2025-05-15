Market-Based exchange rate: Will the dollar appreciate or depreciate?

The exchange rate has been made market-based. Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur has said that from now on, the price of the US dollar will be determined by the market. However, he expressed hope that the dollar rate will remain close to its current level. But will it really?

Let’s look back to 2022. At that time, the dollar was priced at Tk 86. Now, it stands at Tk 122. This means the taka has depreciated by 41.86 per cent over three years, while the dollar has appreciated by nearly 42 per cent. Many people bought and hoarded dollars during that time, and they are now owners of significant wealth.

Now, many are wondering—will the dollar price surge again? Is there any benefit in holding onto dollars? Could Bangladesh follow a path like Sri Lanka, where the dollar rate shot up by nearly 80 per cent within a week of adopting a market-based exchange rate in 2022?

The pace of the economy is currently slow. There is a severe slump in investment—neither domestic nor foreign investment is coming in.

Imports remain sluggish. Despite concerns, export earnings have shown some growth. Over the past 15 years, individuals who had accumulated vast wealth—legally or illegally—have already laundered their money and, in many cases, left the country.