People do not want to pay a penalty; they want relief

Within the space of a week, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have published two assessments of Bangladesh’s economy. Both reports describe the current economic situation and offer forecasts for the coming fiscal years. Neither paints a reassuring picture, nor does either offer much hope of an improvement in the near future.

They predict slower growth and further increases in inflation. This means people will become poorer, the middle class will find it harder to make ends meet, a lack of investment will hold back job creation, businesses will remain sluggish and people’s real incomes will fail to grow.

Over the past seven years, the global economy has weathered a series of shocks, including the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, rising commodity prices and trade barriers.

Yet, despite all these challenges, economic activity has not ground to a complete halt. Employment has held up in many countries, financial systems have avoided major crises and inflation has retreated from its previous peaks. These are among the points made in the IMF’s global report published on Tuesday.