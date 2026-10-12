Why should the public pay the ‘penalty’ for rescuing banks?

How much political will does the government have?

The biggest question is how much political will the government actually has to put the banking sector in order. There are certainly reasons to be sceptical.

On 9 May 2025, the interim government promulgated the Bank Resolution Ordinance. It did not allow former bank owners to regain ownership. But the law subsequently passed by the BNP government in parliament included a new provision that opened the door for former owners to take control again.

Critics argued that the provision had been inserted specifically to facilitate the return of a controversial businessman. Following strong criticism, the provision was eventually scrapped. Development partners had also raised objections.

One of the most widely discussed problems under the previous government was the entrenchment of family control over private banks. The previous administration had enabled this to facilitate looting. The public expects family dominance in the banking sector not to return.

To that end, Bangladesh Bank proposed reducing the maximum number of directors from a single family from three to two, and cutting the maximum consecutive tenure of a director from 12 years to six. It has now emerged, however, that the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance has rejected both proposals. Instead, it has proposed reducing the maximum consecutive tenure from 12 years to nine while retaining the existing rule allowing up to three directors from the same family.