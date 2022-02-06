Construction companies, raw material producers to meet every three months

Construction companies and raw material producers will meet every three months to maintain stability in the construction sector, reports BSS.

Due to the hike in the prices of scrap and chemicals, the main raw materials of steel, container and ship fares have also risen in the last two years.

As a result, the production cost of rod has also gone up, having adverse impact on the country’s construction sector.

Due to the increase in expenditure, the country’s construction companies are struggling to implement development projects within the estimated budget.