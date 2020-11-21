COVID-19 no setback for Bangladesh’s soaring ship industry

Work is booming at Bangladesh’s largest shipyard -- quite literally. It’s difficult to hear anything over the cacophony of banging hammers and crackling sparks, proof the industry has withstood the economic shockwaves wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

In this nation of 168 million people, much of the low-lying land is accessed via boat. Rivers are Bangladesh’s lifeblood, and strong economic growth in recent years has fuelled more investments in new and bigger ships.