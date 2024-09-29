July-August revenue falls by Tk 54.56b

Trading was apparently closed in the country during the student-people movement in July and August, the first two months of the ongoing 2024-25 fiscal (FY25); there were public holidays and a curfew was also in place, hampering overall tax and duty collection.

Revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) fell by Tk 54.56 billion year-on-year in July-August of the current fiscal while the deficit on the collection target was over Tk 150 billion.

The visiting delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also expressed dissatisfaction over the downtrend in revenue collection during a meeting with the NRB officials in Dhaka on 26 September.

At the meeting, NBR officials requested the IMF to reduce the tax-duty collection target for the current fiscal because of the persisting political uncertainty and economic activities.