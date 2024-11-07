Janata Bank auctions S Alam's land to recover loans

Janata Bank is set to auction some 1,860 decimals of land belonging to S Alam Group to recover a total of Tk 18.5 billion owed by the group’s subsidiary Global Trading Corporation.

The auction is scheduled for 20 November at the bank’s corporate branch at Sadharan Bima Bhaban in Chattogram. The loan was disbursed from that branch.

According to sources, S Alam Group has been a client of the bank since 2004. It took a total of Tk 101 billion in loan from the Sadharan Bima Bhaban branch, and the amount is more than 80 per cent of the branch’s total disbursal. The entire loan is now defaulted, while the bank holds properties worth Tk 27.49 billion as mortgage.