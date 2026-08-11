Coal dominates Bangladesh’s top imports, clinker at second position

Around 5,700 categories of goods are imported into Bangladesh each year. The list includes industrial raw materials, fuel, consumer goods and various materials used in development projects.

However, imports of only a handful of these thousands of products account for a huge volume. Some products are imported in quantities exceeding tens of millions of tonnes a year.

An analysis of data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and its field offices shows that a total of 158.6 million tonnes of goods were imported through the country’s 46 customs stations in the recently concluded 2025–26 financial year.

The top 10 products accounted for 99.8 million tonnes. In other words, nearly 63kg of every 100kg of imported goods came from these 10 products.

Industrial raw materials, fuel and materials used in infrastructure construction dominate the top 10. Among food grains, only wheat made the list.