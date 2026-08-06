Uncertainty over LPP’s $700m garment purchase orders from Bangladesh

Polish buyer LPP S.A. has suspended orders from Bangladesh following alleged police harassment and lawsuits against several officials at its Dhaka office. As a result, Bangladesh’s annual garment exports worth around $700 million (Tk 86.1 billion) to the company are now facing uncertainty. LPP’s garment suppliers are worried about the situation.

Several LPP suppliers said that if a major buyer like LPP suspends its orders, many garment factories could be forced to shut down. They said it would not be reasonable to hold LPP responsible for the liabilities of Russian buyer FES Retail.

On the other hand, affected exporters claim that FES Retail owes them nearly $40 million in unpaid dues. Since LPP did business with FES Retail on the basis of assurances, they argue that LPP must take responsibility.

An investigation found that last month, the owners of two buying houses filed separate cases in the High Court against several officials of LPP’s Dhaka office over efforts to recover unpaid dues from FES Retail. Following the lawsuits, police also conducted nighttime raids at the homes of several LPP officials.