Why did Polish brand LPP suspend garment orders in Bangladesh

Polish apparel brand LPP has suspended placing new purchase orders in Bangladesh. At the same time, the company has decided to temporarily halt new product development work.

Reportedly, the Polish brand made this decision amidst a dispute over unpaid dues owed by Russian buyer FES Retail to Bangladeshi readymade garment (RMG) factories and buying houses.

According to concerned exporters, several Bangladeshi RMG factories and buying houses are owed nearly USD 40 million by Russian buyer FES Retail. They had supplied goods for the Russian firm under sales contracts made with the guarantee of Polish brand LPP.