US orders surge for Bangladeshi garment factories

Since the US administration’s reciprocal tariff took effect, many American buyers have been negotiating with Bangladeshi factories for additional orders of ready-made garments (RMG). High tariffs on India and China have prompted these buyers to shift orders from those countries.

Not only that — as part of a long-term strategy to secure US orders, major Indian exporters have begun contacting top Bangladeshi exporters for garment production.

In addition, Chinese investors have shown interest in setting up garment factories in Bangladesh. Over the past two weeks, two Chinese companies have already signed investment agreements.

Several entrepreneurs in the export-oriented RMG sector said that in the past two weeks they have received increased inquiries from US buyers. Orders that had previously been suspended are now starting to return.

However, most of these inquiries are going to manufacturers who have long-standing relationships with American buyers — and a large portion of these orders are being relocated from India.