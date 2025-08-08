Tariff on Indian goods: New export prospects for Bangladesh

Just two weeks ago, Indian traders were strategising to capture a greater share of the US market for readymade garments by leveraging the advantage of reciprocal tariffs.

They had assumed that Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Indonesia would face comparatively higher reciprocal tariff, while Indian products would be subject to lower rates.

However, the situation has completely reversed. On 31 July, while the US administration imposed reciprocal tariff of 19 per cent on goods from Cambodia and Indonesia and 20 per cent on Bangladeshi products, it slapped a 25 per cent duty on Indian goods.