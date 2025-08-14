Bangladesh emerges as top T-shirt exporter to the US market

Bangladesh had never before been the leading exporter of T-shirts to the US market. For 36 years (1989–2024), the market had been dominated by T-shirts from Honduras, Nicaragua, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Mexico and China. Except for China and Hong Kong, most of these top-ranking countries had enjoyed tariff benefits due to trade agreements with the US. But this changed at the start of the year.

On 2 April, the Trump administration imposed an additional minimum 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries. This meant that Nicaragua and Honduras, despite their previous tariff advantages, also had to pay at least the minimum tariff on T-shirts. Managing to tackle this first wave of tariff pressure, Bangladesh's T-shirts have risen to first place in the US market.

Meanwhile, from 7 August, Trump’s reciprocal tariffs at varying rates for different countries came into effect. The impact of these tariffs is not yet known. However, exporters believe that even after the implementation of the reciprocal tariffs, Bangladesh remains in a favorable position compared to its competitors. They point out that the retaliatory tariff on Bangladeshi products is 20 per cent, the same as Vietnam’s.

In contrast, India’s tariff rate is 50 per cent and China’s is 30 per cent, making Bangladesh’s rate lower than both. Nicaragua, a competitor in the T-shirt market, now has to pay an 18 per cent retaliatory tariff as well. This means that, having lost its duty-free advantage, Nicaragua must now compete to export to the US.