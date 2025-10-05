Revenue target unmet as IMF delegation visiting Bangladesh this month

Before the release of the sixth instalment under the ongoing loan programme, a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to visit Dhaka once again.

The annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank will take place in Washington, D.C., from 13 to 17 October. Following these meetings, the IMF delegation will arrive in Dhaka on 29 October and remain in the country for two weeks.

The team, led by Chris Papageorgiou, Head of the Development Macroeconomics Division of the IMF’s Research Department, will review progress on the conditions attached to the first five instalments of the loan.

For this purpose, the delegation will hold meetings with relevant government bodies, including Bangladesh Bank, the Finance Division, the Financial Institutions Division, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Power Division and the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.