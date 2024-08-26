Govt holds Commerce Bank's majority shares, yet S Alam Group looted it

When the funds were deposited at these banks and finance institutions, Md Tajul Islam was the managing director of Commerce Bank and Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury was the chairman. None of them responded to phone calls for comment. The managing director has not been attending the office since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Meanwhile, aggravated officials raised various demands including fixing irregularities, as well as forced deputy managing director Abdul Quader to resign.

Asked, former Chief Economist of Bangladesh Bank Mustafa K Mujeri told Prothom Alo it is crystal clear that their own banks and financial institutions have been used instead of taking away the money through direct discrepancy, which is why this money is not returning. The bank’s chairman and managing director cannot avoid this responsibility. Bangladesh Bank should pay attention to this bank immediately. It is also necessary to look into the matter as to why the government and other government organisations holding shares of the banks were inactive. Had any of them had control, the bank would have not faced this consequence. Those who are involved in corruption must be punished so that none commits such wrongdoings in future.