Textile sector: RMG exports rise, cotton imports fall

Bangladesh has registered a 10 per cent surge in its exports of readymade garments (RMG) in the fiscal year 2022-23, defying the adversities inflicted by the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent inflation.

The export growth rate was 5.64 per cent in the first six months of the current year, when the import of cotton, a key raw material for garment production, plummeted by 29 per cent.

A total of 632,000 tonnes of cotton valued at Tk 170 billion were imported during the January-June period this year, against 891,000 tonnes imported in the previous year’s corresponding timeframe.

However, the cotton imports reached 1800,000 tonnes, valued at Tk 470 billion, at the end of the previous year.