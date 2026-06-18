Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss Banks surge 41pc in 1 year

The amount of money deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks increased by nearly 41 per cent over the past year.

According to 2025 figures, Bangladeshi deposits in banks in Switzerland rose to 834.1 million Swiss francs, up from around 590 million Swiss francs in 2024.

The information was published today, Thursday, in the annual report of Switzerland’s central bank Swiss National Bank (SNB).

According to the report, 2025 recorded the highest level of Bangladeshi deposits in Swiss banks since 2021. It was also the second-highest amount deposited over the past decade.

Money held by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks is deposited in the names of both individuals and institutions. Many Bangladeshi banks also legally keep funds in Swiss banks.

In addition, Bangladeshis living in different countries around the world maintain deposits in Swiss banks.