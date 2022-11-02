IMF questions delay in inflation data release

The visiting delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in a meeting with the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Tuesday, has asked why there had been a delay in releasing the inflation data of August.

The BBS officials put the blame on the delay in receiving field level data and approval of the policymakers for the scenario. The global lender also suggested reforms in the calculation method of inflation and gross domestic product (GDP).

The IMF team, led by its Asia and Pacific division chief Rahul Anand, held the meeting with the BBS at the latter’s office in the capital’s Agargaon area. BBS director general Matiar Rahman and other senior officials attended the meeting.

All commodity prices shot up soon after the rise in the prices of fuel oils in the first week of August. The transport fares also followed suit. The economists feared a high inflation rate in the month due to the unprecedented hike in fuel price.