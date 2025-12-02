Foreign trips: 3 Bangladesh Bank deputy governors denied permission

Allegations have it that the Ministry of Finance’s Financial Institutions Division has blocked four overseas training trips for three deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank.

These training trips were scheduled from July to November, according to sources at the central bank.

Of the four trips, deputy governor Md Kabir Ahmad was supposed to attend two, while the remaining two trips were meant for Md Habibur Rahman and Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, respectively.

Except for the governor and deputy governors, Bangladesh Bank itself approves overseas travel for all other officials. For the governor and deputy governors, a government order (GO) is required. After approval from the financial advisor, the request goes to the office of the chief adviser.