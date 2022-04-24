Delay in BSCIC projects, rise in time and cost

The time and costs of the projects undertaken by the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) have increased repeatedly, sources have said.

The parliamentary committee has expressed disappointment and no-confidence in the projects of BSCIC, say committee sources.

The committee discussed about the projects two years ago and there has been no progress over the last two years.

The parliamentary estimates committee held a meeting about the projects of BSCIC on 21 March. The committee asked BSCIC to be more careful about their work and make proper plans before commencing on project work.

The parliamentary committee in the meeting said the financial expenditure of the projects and the are the same. It is not supposed to be, as the progress on the projects is supposed to be more than the financial expenditure. (If 25 per cent of money is spent, the progress should be more than 25 per cent.) As the expenditure and progress of work are equal, the contractors are being given special privileges.

A member in the meeting said none of the projects has been completed timely. Some projects have been revised twice or thrice. During the first time revision, the matter should be examined properly.

BSCIC undertook a project 'BSCIC Industry Park' in Sirajganj in July 2010. It was scheduled to be completed in 2014. But the project is yet to be finished.

The tenure has been extended thrice. The extended tenure is going to end in June this year. But there is little chance that the project will be completed this time too.

The cost of the project has been nearly doubled. In the beginning the cost was estimated about Tk 3.79 billion. Now estimated cost increased to Tk 7.19 billion.