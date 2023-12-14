Investment grant disbursement mechanism workshop held

The recent cheque distribution ceremony and workshop on Investment Grant Disbursement Mechanism, held on 12 December at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, symbolised a united effort to elevate safety, environmental standards and economic prosperity within Bangladesh's RMG sector, said a press release.

The Programme to Finance Safety Retrofits & Environmental Upgrades in the Bangladeshi Readymade Garment (RMG) Sector (SREUP) takes a groundbreaking approach by offering low-cost loans and incentive grants through financial institutions.

SREUP is designed to strengthen the economic sustainability of the RMG sector through a Euro 50 million credit facility (AFD) and Euro 14.29 million grant (EU, KfW, GIZ & BB).

The project, implemented by Bangladesh Bank, aims at providing financial and technical support for Safety Retrofits and Environmental and Social upgradation in RMG export oriented companies. The SREUP PMU, Bangladesh Bank, hosted this ceremony.