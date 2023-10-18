Economy: Sound politics imperative to get back on track

Experts at a roundtable on Tuesday emphasised the need for a sound political environment to get the economy back on track.

They said it is imperative to have a democratically elected government in power to facilitate necessary economic reforms.

Politics is the prime means that can bring about a qualitative change in the institutions through reforms. It determines the destinies of all other elements. Hence, the two major political parties should incorporate transition strategies into their electoral manifestos.

They came up with the statements at a roundtable held at Prothom Alo office in the capital's Karwan Bazar area on Tuesday. Noted economists, businessmen, former bankers, and university teachers attended the discussion, moderated by Shawkat Hossain, the head of Prothom Alo Online.