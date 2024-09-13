Binman incurs losses of Tk 200m on flights to Narita

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been incurring a staggering loss of over Tk 200 million every month from its flights to Narita in Japan, while the total loss in the first eight months of operation stands at Tk 1.66 billion.

According to sources, the national flag carrier suspended flight operations on the Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka route in 2006, in the face of continuous losses. After 17 years, the flight was resumed on 1 September last year, without reviewing its commercial viability.

An internal assessment found that the state-run airlines company has faced a whopping loss of Tk 1.66 billion until 30 April this year, or Tk 200 million in each of the eight months.

Multiple officials, both current and former, told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity that Shafiul Azim, the then managing director (MD) of Biman, and Salauddin Ahmed, then director for sales and marketing, played the key role in resuming the flight to Narita.