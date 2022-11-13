Sales of savings certificates drop, interest may fall too

Gone are the days of running a household or paying for children's education cost with the interests of the investments in savings certificates.

There are such conditions, including filing income tax returns for a certain amount of investments, for the popular savings tool that the savers are turning away from it day by day.

The sales of savings certificates are plummeting at an alarming rate while the government borrowing from the banking system is swelling.

The government has to provide a comparatively higher interest against the savings certificates, though the bank loans are available at a cheaper rate.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finished a two-week trip to Dhaka on Wednesday. They, in a meeting with the finance division during the trip, recommended that the interest rate on savings certificates should be close to the market rate – the figures maintained by the banks.

It was learnt that the government is considering going with the IMF recommendation and slashing the interest rate on savings certificates further.