Dollar crisis: Will remittance increase with fixed exchange rates?

Last week, several banks purchased dollars from expatriates at an exchange rate of more Tk 95 a dollar and sold these in the country at higher rates, creating a pressure on people since rising dollar price increased the prices of commodities.

Amid this circumstance, banks on Sunday will avail remittance at an exchange rate of maximum Tk 89.90 a dollar as per the instructions of Bangladesh Bank while dollars are being sold at an exchange rate of Tk 96-97 a dollar at the kerb market, sparking controversy as to whether expatriates will remit via legal channels.

Bankers said remittance will go through hundi instead of legal channels due to big difference in dollar exchange rate as people can get Tk over 95 a dollar in hundi. Central bank officials, however, said not everyone will take therisk of sending money via hundi all of a sudden so remittance will continue to be channeled legally despite having a lower price than the kerb market.